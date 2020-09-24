e-Headlines

Ivy Tech Community College to start classes in January

Muncie Journal

Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana will host face-to-face classes in January and will expand its Learn Anywhere model, which allows students to choose face-to-face, virtual or online learning formats for each class session based on their needs on a given day.

‘Apply on the Fly’ transitions students from community college to a university in one day

WITN

A virtual session for students facilitates the transfer from James Sprunt Community College in North Carolina to the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Cayuga Community College plans to start COVID-19 testing

Auburnpub.com

Cayuga Community College in New York will start conducting 350 to 400 COVID-19 tests per week.

Fallout from ransomware attack far from over

Northern Public Radio

Since hackers attacked Illinois Valley Community College’s computer system in April, the college rebuilt its security systems, invested in backup strategies for its servers and is still working with consultants on forensic analysis.

Free tuition offered to frontline workers

Alpena News

Alpena Community College will participate in Michigan’s Futures for Frontliners program, which allows essential workers to earn a certificate or degree without paying tuition.