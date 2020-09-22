e-Headlines

Five reasons why community colleges are key to our COVID-19 recovery
Mountain Money/KPCW
Anne Kress of Northern Virginia Community College and Michael Collins of Jobs for the Future (JFF) discuss a JFF brief that outlines what the nation’s public community and technical colleges have to offer for students, workers and the economy.

Grossmont-Cuyamaca College District says classes will be remote through spring
Times of San Diego
California’s Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District announced Monday that all but a few classes will continue to be taught remotely through spring 2021, joining the San Diego Community College District and Palomar College in concerns over in-person teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SUNY enrollment dips amid COVID, continuing downward trend
Olean Times Herald
Nearly 20 State University of New York community colleges reported a more than 10 percent drop in enrollment so far this fall.

Despite pandemic, enrollment is up at Germanna Community College
Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star
The Virginia college’s enrollment success may have to do with the fact that the community announced its plans for online learning this fall earlier than other higher education institutions.

