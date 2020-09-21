e-Headlines

U.S. labor secretary highlights role of technical colleges in helping economy during Ky. trip

WLKY

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia last week talked about how COVID-19 has impacted the economy while efforts continue to slowly reopen the country to businesses. He spoke about the issues at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, where he credited the school with helping to develop the country’s workforce.

Facing economic and family stressors amid the pandemic, fewer Colorado students are enrolling in community college

Colorado Chalkbeat

Colorado’s community colleges are seeing pronounced declines this year among first-generation students, with numbers dropping by 16 percent. Meanwhile, Pell Grant-eligible students who receive more federal aid due to their economic status also decreased by 14 percent.

Spring classes at Virginia community colleges to stay online

Associated Press

Most classes at Virginia’s community colleges will remain online early next year.

‘Clearly a huge demand’: This new program at community colleges will retrain Louisiana’s unemployed

The Advocate

Louisiana’s community and technical colleges are launching a program aimed at retraining 5,000 people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic for high demand positions that pay around $50,000 per year.

CBC enrollment drops by hundreds. Other colleges are hurting more

Tri-City Herald

While Washington state’s Columbia Basin College saw a drop in Running Start applications this spring, a recent rebound may help bolster the college’s enrollment.

Community college prepares for influx of students through scholarship program

WWMT

Administrators at Kalamazoo Valley Community College began preparing to welcome frontline workers who were given the opportunity to go to college or finish their high school equivalency for free.