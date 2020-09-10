e-Headlines

In crackdown on race-related content, Education Department targets internal book clubs, meetings

Politico

The Education Department plans to scrutinize a wide range of employee activities — including internal book clubs — in search of “Anti-American propaganda” and discussions about “white privilege” as it carries out the White House’s demand that federal agencies halt certain types of race-related training.

Clackamas Community College is ‘home’ for wildfire evacuees

Portland Tribune

Hundreds of evacuees from communities affected by the several wildfires burning throughout Clackamas County, Oregon, trickled in and out of Clackamas Community College on Wednesday as evacuation orders remain in effect and firefighters continue to try and bring the blazes to heel.

Operating on a smaller scale: How Hawkeye Community College is responding to COVID-19

KWWL

The Iowa college’s coronavirus response differs from that of larger universities.

Wisconsin effort publishes first open nursing textbook

WEAU

Nursing students throughout the country may soon save thousands of dollars on textbooks thanks to a federally funded project on open educational resource nursing textbooks that includes all 16 Wisconsin technical colleges.

DMACC making progress on Legacy Plaza repairs

Newton Daily News

At Iowa’s Des Moines Area Community College, preparations to restore several buildings damaged last month by a derecho are well underway.