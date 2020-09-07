e-Headlines

Sister to Sister to help first-time-in-college women of color

Boca Raton Tribune

In Florida, 50 Palm Beach State College female students of color will be paired with mentors, including faculty, staff and alumni, who will provide support and encouragement to complete their first academic year.

Commentary: County colleges, vo-tech schools — partnering to boost N.J.’s prosperity

NJ Spotlight

While many of vocational schools and two-year colleges have been working together for years, rapid social, economic and technological change — magnified by the upheaval of the pandemic — create a new imperative for collaboration.

Commentary: There’s a reason community is in the name of your local college

Telegram.com

Remote instruction can be difficult in some instances, but one very important aspect of a community college that many often overlook is the hands-on approach learning style of a community college, writes Luis Pedraja, president of Quinsigamond Community College.

Front Range, Aims community colleges expect slight drops in enrollment this fall

Coloradoan

While final enrollment figures won’t be known until mid-September with some classes starting later than others, Front Range Community College’s Larimer Campus in Fort Collins expects to see a 4 percent drop in enrollment this fall.

COVID drives enrollment drop at local community colleges

Simi Valley Acorn

Across California, community colleges are seeing enrollment numbers drop by as much as 30 percent for the fall semester.

Local community colleges seeing spike in university transfers as pandemic continues

OzarkFirst.com

William Phillips is starting his second year of college a lot differently than he expected. He’s attending Johnson County Community College online and only goes to campus for part of one class. The theater major said going back to Nebraska Wesleyan University this fall just didn’t make sense.

Trades, community colleges see rising interest during pandemic

WPXI

Gearoid Ridenour decided to enroll as a visiting student at Pennsylvania’s Community College of Allegheny College this fall. He’s still enrolled at Penn State and even living in an apartment at State College.

YMCA to open child care center at NECC

Daily News

In Massachusetts, the Y is joining forces with the Northern Essex Community College not to provide health and fitness programs, but instead early education programs for infants, toddlers, preschool students and pre-kindergartners.

Garcetti launches L.A. College Promise Works to connect community college students with opportunities, paid jobs

KTLA

Mayor Eric Garcetti has launched L.A. College Promise Works, a new initiative connecting community college students to career coaching, skills training and paid employment opportunities.

Barstow Community College students homeless no more thanks to partnership

Victorville Daily Press

The rural college partners with New Hope Village to address issue affecting 19 percent of community college students in California.