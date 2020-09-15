AACC news & notes

Events and programs

Save the date for the 2021 AACC Annual Convention

In 2021, AACC will hold AACC Live – its annual convention – April 11–14. The association also will launch its new AACC Digital in May 2021. AACC Digital will take place each Thursday in May from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. (ET). Please check the AACC website in the next two weeks for specific details on award nominations, proposal submission guidelines and other pertinent details.

Visit the AACC 100 Forward online gallery

The AACC Historical Gallery was planned for release at the 2020 AACC Annual Convention. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference was canceled. AACC has converted the content into a virtual gallery to commemorate the association’s 100th anniversary. The gallery is a chronological walk through the inception of AACC in 1920 to the present.

Celebrate AACC award winners

On September 10, AACC recognized the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award recipients. On September 17, the association will broadcast the Awards of Excellence. Register for the live event.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the limelight.

Opportunities from other organizations

Calling all community college faculty

Iowa State University is conducting a research study on how community college faculty roles are changing in the midst of 2020. Learn more about the study.

Capacity building for U.S. study abroad webinars

The U.S. Department of State’s Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad will host webinar series on maximizing institutional resources for study abroad during global pandemic. The webinars can help colleges to decide when and how to safely resume international exchanges. Information on upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars can be found here. The next webinar on the future of study abroad will be held September 17.

A global exchange

Global Solutions Sustainability Challenge, a program administered by IREX, offers U.S. community college students and university students from Iraq and Jordan the opportunity to team up to solve global challenges facing the business sector across industries. Apply by November 15 to join the spring 2021 cohort.