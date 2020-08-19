New CARES-funded grant program for colleges

The U.S. Education Department (ED) on Wednesday announced new grants that selected colleges and universities can use for an array of purposes, including improving pandemic-related safety on campuses and finding ways to better serve students who cannot attend classes in person.

The Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program, which is funded by the CARES Act, also will give priority to applicants who plan to expand dual enrollment to students who live or attend high school in a federal Opportunity Zone or rural community.

ED said it will give priority to colleges and universities with the greatest unmet needs related to COVID-19. In addition, proposals will receive additional consideration if they are led by, or include as partners, historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges, minority-serving institutions, and/or developing institutions that are eligible to participate in Title III or Title V programs.

Grant applications will be available within two weeks, and due with 60 days of publication in the Federal Register, according to the department.