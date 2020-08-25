e-Headlines

Hormel offers two-year college benefit to employees’ children

Star Tribune

Hormel Foods Corp. announced Tuesday that it will pay the tuition of a two-year college for any of its employees’ children, reflecting a growing awareness among major U.S. corporations of the role they can play in addressing systemic racial and economic inequality.

Pandemic endangers college dreams

East Oregonian

The Oregon legislature has cut Oregon Promise funds as it dealt with a $1.2 billion budget shortfall during a special session.

Community colleges, technical schools set records despite pandemic

WTVQ

Despite the significant disruption to the spring semester, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System awarded a record number of credentials to a record number of graduates this year.

Hagerstown Community College introduces virtual study halls for elementary and high school students

Local DMV

The Maryland college will offer general and subject-specific virtual study rooms for students in grades three to 12 on Zoom.

Quinsigamond Community College to open Southbridge location

Worcester Business Journal

Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, Massachusetts, will set up a location inside Southbridge Middle High School.

Naugatuck Valley Community College’s Danbury campus to stay closed due to COVID spike

News Times

The Connecticut college will not open its Danbury campus for the next two weeks due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the city.