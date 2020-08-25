e-Headlines

Bronx Community College delivers devices to students’ homes ahead of distance learning semester
Bronx Times
Leaders from the New York college on Monday hand delivered technology and other devices to 10 students’ homes as they all prepare for a semester of distance learning in an event called “Operation Device Drop.”
Sinclair Community College one of many impacted by Zoom outages
WDTN
The internet video chat site Zoom tweeted on Monday that it was working on fixing an issue that many users were experiencing.
Oakton and Evanston Fire Department collaborate on firefighter apprenticeships
Chicago Daily Herald
Oakton Community College has established its first public service apprenticeship program, a partnership with the Evanston Fire Department, allowing residents of Evanston to gain a career path in fire services tuition-free.
Commentary: Community colleges offer employers access to a well-qualified, diverse workforce
San Diego Union Tribune
Designing broader, more diverse talent pipelines is a tangible way to rebuild a more just, inclusive and equitable world.
University-bound students change course to Lorain County Community College; Research says they might be better off
Morning Journal
After two years, Paige Dillen, a student at the Ohio community college, plans to transfer to a four-year university to finish her degree.