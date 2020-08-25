e-Headlines

Bronx Community College delivers devices to students’ homes ahead of distance learning semester

Bronx Times

Leaders from the New York college on Monday hand delivered technology and other devices to 10 students’ homes as they all prepare for a semester of distance learning in an event called “Operation Device Drop.”

Sinclair Community College one of many impacted by Zoom outages

WDTN

The internet video chat site Zoom tweeted on Monday that it was working on fixing an issue that many users were experiencing.

Oakton and Evanston Fire Department collaborate on firefighter apprenticeships

Chicago Daily Herald

Oakton Community College has established its first public service apprenticeship program, a partnership with the Evanston Fire Department, allowing residents of Evanston to gain a career path in fire services tuition-free.

Commentary: Community colleges offer employers access to a well-qualified, diverse workforce

San Diego Union Tribune

Designing broader, more diverse talent pipelines is a tangible way to rebuild a more just, inclusive and equitable world.

University-bound students change course to Lorain County Community College; Research says they might be better off

Morning Journal

After two years, Paige Dillen, a student at the Ohio community college, plans to transfer to a four-year university to finish her degree.