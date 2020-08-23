e-Headlines

Pima College ‘reskilling’ effort aims to help Tucson workers hit by pandemic

Tuscon.com

Helping lower-wage workers displaced by COVID-19 — particularly hard-hit women and minorities — is the goal of a new effort spearheaded locally by Pima Community College to “reskill” workers for success in a post-pandemic world.

Skills U an alternate avenue to furthering education

Appalachian News-Express

Eastern Kentucky has always been viewed a little differently, something Big Sandy Community and Technical College embraces, as the college’s Skills U director says the program is creating a “different way” for individuals to receive not only their GED but other skills.

Community colleges attract Maine students wary of campus life during COVID-19

Portland Press Herald

Some Maine students are opting to enroll at their local community colleges rather than four-year schools, driven by uncertainties about residential life and how courses will be taught during the pandemic.

Education Department clarifies Trump executive order on student loans

Washington Post

All borrowers with student loans held by the federal agency will see their payments automatically suspended until December 31 without penalty or accrual of interest.

El Camino College partners with Colorado community college to create aerospace development center

Daily Breeze

El Camino College, near Torrance, California, has teamed up with a Colorado community college to form the Space, Cyber & Supply Talent Development Center and train the aerospace technicians of the future.

Commentary: Community college might just be the way to go

Davis Enterprise

More and more, students are beginning to realize they can take the exact same classes at their local community college (for a fraction of the cost) and at the same time set themselves up for higher rates of acceptance to four-year schools than most seniors applying straight out of high school.

Grand Rapids Community College offers hotline for students exploring local study options

mLive

Students calling the Michigan college’s hotline can speak with specialists for details about the enrollment process, credit transfer options, paying for classes and using financial aid.

Great Bay Community College seeks gap year students

Seacoastlonline.com

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty surrounding campus life and remote learning in the fall at colleges and universities nationwide, many students are considering deferring college by taking a gap year. The New Hampshire college suggests taking general education courses at its institution and transferring those credits to a four-year school later.

‘Virtual pantry’ at Pikes Peak Community College offers assistance to people experiencing food insecurity

KRDO

The food is donated by Southern Colorado’s Care and Share Food Bank for students, staff and members of the community who are experiencing food insecurity.