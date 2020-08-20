e-Headlines

Community colleges feel impact of uncertainty surrounding K-12 education, COVID-19

KDVR

As community colleges prepare for fall semester, two Colorado community colleges say enrollment numbers are down as parents try to navigate changes in K-12 education.

Here’s what community college students want to know about the coming year

CALmatters

Students presented California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Oakley with a variety of concerns, and his responses had a common thread: The community college system needs more money.

Heartland Community College seeks $22.4M in state money for new agriculture complex

The Pantagraph

Heartland Community College leaders are seeking $22.4 million in state funds to help pay for an agriculture complex, part of an updated facilities master plan aimed at accommodating future growth.

Entrepreneurs, college presidents, politicians discuss a better business collaboration between eastern and Western Massachusetts

MassLive

Business leaders, college presidents, politicians and state economic development leaders joined in an online seminar to discuss better ways the entire state can come together to share resources and produce products.

Hudson Valley Community College announces first ESports coach

News10

ESports have grown tremendously within the last several years, creating an outlet for gamers and adding another platform to continue their passion. For Hudson Valley Community College, they recently added to its faculty, announcing its first-ever ESports coach.