e-Headlines

Minnesota Department of Health releases new safety guidelines for colleges

KAAL

The Minnesota Department of Health has released new guidelines or recommendations to colleges and other institutes of higher education ahead of the start of the fall semester.

Somerset Community College creates WiFi parking lot zones for students

Sentinel Echo

The Kentucky college is helping students overcome one of the main obstacles to distance learning — quality Internet service — by providing wi-fi hotspots in the college’s parking lots.

Community College of Allegheny County hopes new facility will prepare students for workforce despite pandemic

Pittsburgh Business Times

Community College of Allegheny County President Quintin Bullock spoke as part of the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s daily Business As Usual webinar this week, providing an update on the college’s under-construction workforce development facility at its North Side campus.

readySC helping Niagara bottling to find workers

SCnow.com

A company investing $70 million in Florence County, South Carolina, is using the state’s technical college recruiting system to find workers for its new plant.

Construction officially underway for Louisiana community college

Herald Guide

With construction work underway, River Parishes Community College – United Way campus will officially open its doors in January 2021.