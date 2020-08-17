e-Headlines

Western Massachusetts community colleges seeing a surge in applications

WWLP

Significant changes to college courses, and even to campus life caused by the pandemic, may have some students rethinking more affordable options for higher education.

Search for Maricopa County Community Colleges chancellor ends following ‘concerns about the process’

AZCentral

The COVID-19 pandemic, which forced interruptions in the process by preventing people from traveling for interviews or halted meetings and town halls, was a significant factor in the decision to stop the search.

Enrollment for online classes increases at area community colleges

KFDA

Community colleges in the Texas Panhandle say enrollment in online learning is up as students prepare for the new academic year.

Kirkwood Community College delays start to fall semester

KWWL

The Iowa college is delaying the start of the fall semester because of last week’s storms that caused significant damage to buildings and property.