e-Headlines

Laredo College offering students discounted semester

KGNS.TV

Laredo College announced it is doing something it has never done before: granting all its students a 20 percent discount on their tuition for fall 2020.

Trump extends student loan relief through year’s end

Politico

The president’s executive order is aimed at circumventing Congress to extend the emergency student loan relief granted in March under the CARES Act.

Some Illinois community colleges see summer enrollment boost

Associated Press

Some community colleges in Illinois have seen an increase in student enrollment over the summer, but officials are waiting to see if that will continue in the fall.

ReSkill Mississippi initiative has community college officials excited

WLOX

Some of the ReSkill money will go to employers seeking to hire Mississippians immediately and train them on the job. They will be eligible to be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the individual’s wages during the training program.