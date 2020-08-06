e-headlines

Advantages of community colleges during COVID-19

U.S. News & World Report

Community colleges have unique characteristics that make them great education options during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community College of Baltimore County offering tuition-free classes in the fall

Baltimore Sun

The college is pooling money received from several public and private funding sources, including through federal and state stimulus packages amid the coronavirus pandemic and money raised through the CCBC Foundation — and “we are determined to give every penny of it to students who need us,” said CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis.

Student-parents prepare to juggle college, work and childcare this fall

MarketWatch

The pandemic has amplified the challenges student parents face in earning a degree.