e-Headlines

Mississippi community college renames campus

Hattiesburg American

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has renamed its Jefferson Davis Campus located in Gulfport to Harrison County Campus.

Community college students may be eligible for $200 coronavirus grant

City News Service

More than 1,300 San Diego Community College District students excluded from collecting coronavirus relief funds will receive $200 emergency grants from the United Way of San Diego County to help deal with financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.

Sussex County Community College will bring some staff to campus Monday

New Jersey Herald

Officials at the New Jersey college are working out a rotation in which increased staff will be on campus starting the following week, though not all of them at one time.

Eastern Gateway Community College seeks approval for fall tuition waiver

WKBN

The tuition waiver at the Ohio college would reduce students’ costs by 68 percent.