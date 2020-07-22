e-Headlines

Jefferson community college sees big enrollment drop from historically black neighborhoods

Courier Journal

Jefferson Community and Technical College’s overall minority enrollment is down 27 percent from this time last year. And enrollment from Louisville’s historically black neighborhoods is even more alarming.

Community colleges ready to aid economic recovery

WWLP

Making sure community colleges have enough resources to avoid deep budget cuts will be crucial to ensuring that Massachusetts can recover from the economic damage of the pandemic, campus leaders said Wednesday.

Pennsylvania college ends paramedic program due to low enrollment

Tribune-Review

The Community College of Allegheny County said the program is not sustainable due to the high costs of purchasing and maintaining training equipment.

Gov. Ricketts invites Nebraskans to apply for scholarships through Workforce Retraining Initiative

KNEB

The initiative is funded by $16 million from the state’s $1.08 billion federal CARES Act Fund allocation.