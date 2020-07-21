e-Headlines

Patrick Henry Community College’s board to launch review of names of school, facilities

Martinsville Bulletin

The Virginia college’s board is launching an historic review of all names of buildings and facilities on campus – including the name of the school itself.

Madera is now officially a ‘college’ town

GVWire

It’s not often when an entire college campus has a graduation, but it happened this week when the California Community Colleges Board of Governors voted unanimously to recognize Madera Community College as the state’s 116th community college.

Leeward Community College running on solar energy becomes UH’s first net-zero campus

KHON2

The Hawaii college is one of the first net-zero energy campuses in the country. That means most the campus is fueled by renewable energy.

The Education Equation: High school seniors choose community college due to pandemic concerns

WJTV

Kyla Logan had plans to attend Mississippi State University after graduating from Senatobia High School. But once the pandemic turned Spring Break into weeks of at-home learning, community college felt like a better decision. ​