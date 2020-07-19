e-Headlines

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

Associated Press

A federal court in Maryland on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

North Carolina community college board names interim president as Hans departs to lead UNC system

News & Observer

Former Nash Community College President Bill Carver was named interim president of the North Carolina Community College system Friday.

Commentary: There’s good reason we’re hearing calls to replace the ‘gap year’ with a ‘community college year’

The Bulletin

Don’t underestimate Oregon’s vibrant, essential community colleges, nor the unique value they offer to its students and the region, writes Laurie Chesley, president of Central Oregon Community College.

UC, CSU and community college leaders weigh in on online learning, police reform and how the coronavirus is changing higher education

Mercury News

The leaders of the University of California, California State University and California community college systems spoke about the challenges of educating students during the coronavirus pandemic.

New trailer for last season of ‘Last Chance U’

Variety

The final season of the popular Netflix series focuses on the Laney College football team in Oakland, California.

“It’s exhilarating”: Prosthetic helps Greeley, Colorado, student pilot fly pain-free

Denver Post

Aims Community College helped Rudy Aist find a prosthetic that allowed him to fly despite his struggle with congenital radioulnar synostosis.

Commentary: International students help bring a diverse perspective to community colleges, America

Bakersfield.com

It’s hard to move forward and progress when you don’t have stability, and international students now have the opportunity to build that stability with ICE and Homeland Security overturning their policy on in-person instruction, writes Vladimir Romilus, a Haitian international student studying architecture and architectural drafting at Bakersfield College in California.