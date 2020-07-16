e-Headlines

Iowa colleges expect increased enrollment in fall 2020

WQAD

Eastern Iowa community colleges are expecting to see higher enrollment in the fall.

Maricopa County Community College District will keep sports, shifting to start of 2021

AZcentral

There will be no sports in the fall for the 10 Maricopa County Community College District schools in Arizona. But there could be sports this school year.

Pueblo Community College nursing grads stay here in large numbers

Pueblo Chieftain

About 80 percent of students who study in public safety and health service programs at Pueblo Community College stay to work in the Colorado town after graduating.

New scholarship at Lakeland Community College aims to fill healthcare shortage

News-Herald

Lakeland Community College in Ohio is partnering with Medical Mutual of Ohio and Lake Health to provide scholarships to students in healthcare fields with critical shortages.

Bossier Parish Community College is offering scholarships to full-time students

Shreveport Times

Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana is offering a $450 scholarship to full-time students who register in July for at least 12 credits in the fall semester.