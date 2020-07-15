e-Headlines

Cuyahoga County, Tri-C could team up to provide community-oriented policing course countywide

Cleveland.com

In Ohio, Cuyahoga County could team up with Cuyahoga Community College to provide countywide police officer training focused on de-escalation, protests, bias-free policing and building trust with the community.

How one community college is grappling with the pandemic, reckoning on race

PBS NewHour

“We know that there’s a lot of uncertainty. But here’s the thing about it. We have been here before. Community colleges have a deep competency in trying to respond to these types of environments,” says DeRionne Pollard, president of Maryland’s Montgomery College.

Class Act adds to Kauai Community College instructors’ profile

TheGreenIsland.com

Students registering for classes at the Kauai Community College now have a new option to get to know the instructors of the class.

Streamlining transfer for CUNY students in the Bronx

Ithaka S+R blog

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even more students will need to transfer their credits in order to obtain their desired degrees.

Los Angeles Community College District commits to 100% renewable energy by 2030

Solar Power World

With this announcement, the district joins the University of California, Berkeley, in committing to 100 percent renewable energy for all uses, as well as the entire University of California system in committing to all-renewable electricity.