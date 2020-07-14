e-Headlines

Trump administration rescinds foreign students rule

The Hill

The Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a policy that would have stripped visas from international students whose courses move exclusively online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

International students: Find community college fit

U.S. News & World Report

Prospective international students can research U.S. community colleges by looking at transfer agreements and online forums.

North Carolina community colleges to train law enforcement officers on impartial policing

WNCN

There are 45 law enforcement instructors from 21 community colleges that are participating in the first “Impartial Policing” event that started Monday at Wake Technical Community College’s Public Safety Education Campus in Raleigh.

Massasoit Community College address racism, Black Lives Matter movement through online course

The Enterprise

In response to the recent nationwide protests against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Massasoit Community College launched a free two-week online course, “Racism and Resistance,” Monday that’s open to the public. While the class filled up within 24 hours, the college plans to offer more public courses and more offerings for its students in the future.

Why Community College page questions stereotypes, fosters friendly community

Daily Bruin

Created by fourth-year psychology student Nicole Fonacier, Why Community College is a social media page that seeks to support community college students who are looking to transfer to a four-year university, as well as offer advice to students considering attending community college.

Mississippi community colleges not happy with national move of fall football to spring

WTVA

Community colleges across Mississippi want to play football this fall, and they may do it even if the national governing body for those sports doesn’t agree.

Editorial: Our community colleges can’t be an afterthought

Powell Tribune

As Wyoming faces a particularly nasty budget crunch, there are few, if any, areas of state spending that shouldn’t be subject to cuts. But we hope our state leaders remember the importance of our community colleges.

City Colleges offers ‘Fresh Start’ student debt forgiveness amid pandemic

WBEZ

Students at the Chicago community college system with outstanding debt who dropped out over the past decade can get that debt waived and re-enroll.