e-Headlines

Commentary: As I see it: What being white means today

Albany Democraft-Herald

I do not feel guilty about being white, but I do feel a great responsibility to work to extend the privilege afforded me to all people and especially to those who have been historically disadvantaged for my benefit, writes Greg Hamann, president emeritus of Linn-Benton Community College in Oregon.

Commentary: Community colleges advocate: Congress should include health care coverage in COVID-19 relief

Fayettville Observer

People striving to better themselves with career-focused education deserve to do so with the protection of health coverage. This is a moral imperative in today’s environment, but it is also an economic one.

Commentary: Change policies to make Michigan colleges affordable

Lansing State Journal

The state should prioritize schools that will likely serve more students during the recession.

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Associated Press

International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

Community colleges seek $95M in relief funds

Alabama Daily News

The Alabama Community College System is asking Gov. Kay Ivey for more than $95 million in coronavirus relief funds to improve its distance learning and technology capabilities in light of growing challenges created by the pandemic.

All California community colleges move sports to the spring

Orange County Register

The California Community College Athletic Association announced that all its sports will be played in the calendar year of 2021.

Will fall sports happen at Maricopa Community Colleges?

AZCentral

A decision on whether Arozona’s largest community college district will hold fall sports could come as early as this week.

Santa Fe Community College bracing for 25% drop in enrollment

Santa Fe New Mexican

Santa Fe Community College officials say they expect up to a 25 percent drop in enrollment this fall.

Clovis Community College celebrating high enrollment for summer sessions

KFSN

Enrollment was up 45 percent compared to last summer. Officials say that’s a huge success since all classes were only offered online.

Erie community college gets green light from state board of education

PAPost

For the first time in nearly 27 years, the state board of education has approved a new community college in Pennsylvania.