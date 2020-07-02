e-Headlines

Commentary: Tracking the COVID-19 economic devastation

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce is tracking job losses and unemployment each month by education, sex, race, age, industry and occupation.

Missouri governor cuts $450M from new budget

Associated Press

Public community colleges and university will get the same amount they got this year after cuts. That amounts to about $18 million less for community colleges and close to $28 million less for four-year colleges and universities.

South Dakota veterans can attend the state’s technical colleges tuition-free

KOTA-TV

a House Bill passed this year will help veterans continue their education at one of South Dakota’s technical colleges tuition-free.

Corning Community College cancels fall sports except cross country

Star Gazette

The college will still allow student-athletes to work out in small groups to keep them engaged and help them continue their development.