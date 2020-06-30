e-Headlines

Portland Community College to add affordable housing
Portland Tribune
Portland Community College in Oregon is developing a 90-unit apartment building with affordable rents adjacent to a new building housing a workforce training center.
College freezes tuition
Traverse City Ticker
Northwestern Michigan College is freezing tuition rates, despite a projected enrollment decrease and a 15 percent cut in state appropriations.
High school graduates are changing their college plans
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Many high school students accepted to the colleges and universities of their choice earlier this year will need to choose a less costly option or skip the year altogether due to financial stress brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, the College Savings Foundation reports.
Staying closer to home
KVIA/ABC7
High school graduates in El Paso, Texas, say they are more likely to choose a college close to home – including a community college – as a result of the pandemic.