e-Headlines

Portland Community College to add affordable housing

Portland Tribune

Portland Community College in Oregon is developing a 90-unit apartment building with affordable rents adjacent to a new building housing a workforce training center.

College freezes tuition

Traverse City Ticker

Northwestern Michigan College is freezing tuition rates, despite a projected enrollment decrease and a 15 percent cut in state appropriations.

High school graduates are changing their college plans

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Many high school students accepted to the colleges and universities of their choice earlier this year will need to choose a less costly option or skip the year altogether due to financial stress brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, the College Savings Foundation reports.

Staying closer to home

KVIA/ABC7

High school graduates in El Paso, Texas, say they are more likely to choose a college close to home – including a community college – as a result of the pandemic.