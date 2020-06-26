e-Headlines

Retired presidents say protect Nevada community colleges in budget cuts

Nevada Appeal

Five retired community college presidents have sent a letter to the governor and members of the board of regents urging them to protect those institutions from being unfairly penalized by budget cuts.

$4M shortfall for Muskegon Community College offset by furloughs, early retirement offers

mLive

As Muskegon Community College braces for drastic reductions in state funding and tuition payments next year, administrators have implemented a number of cost-saving efforts to offset a predicted $4 million budget shortfall.

Cayuga Community College cutting positions, raising tuition

Auburnpub.com

The college board on Thursday approved a 2020-21 budget of $28.5 million, a drop of more than 4 percent from its current budget of $29.78 million. Cayuga County’s share of the budget would be just over $3 million, and the college still needs the county’s approval.

Intel aims to bring AI education to community colleges

ZDNet

Intel is aiming to bring artificial intelligence curriculum to community college via an associate degree program in Tempe, Arizona.