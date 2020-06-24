e-Headlines

‘Last Chance U’ ending in July on Netflix; Basketball spinoff to premiere in 2021

TVline.com

Netflix’s “Last Chance U” will end its focus on community college football with the fifth and final season that starts next week. A new spinoff show will follow the East Los Angeles Community College men’s basketball team.

With K-12 schools shuttered, COVID is fueling a dual-enrollment boom

The74

As the coronavirus has shuttered K-12 schools nationwide, dual enrollment in summer classes has skyrocketed, and early signs point to a similar trend for the fall.

Council on Postsecondary Education unrolling FAFSA Fridays

Messanger-Inquirer

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education is kicking off a campaign to help raise awareness about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Tulsa Community College sees increase in summer class enrollment

NewsOn6.com

The Oklahoma college says it is seeing double-digit increases in enrollment for its summer classes, and COVID-19 might be a factor in that spike.