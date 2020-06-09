e-Headlines

Kalamazoo Valley Community College makes budget cuts amid pandemic

MLive.com

Effective July 1, there will be a 5 percent decrease in part-time employee hours at the Michigan college, a freeze on all travel, capped or delayed capital projects and a hiring “frost” for open positions due to retirement, reorganization or separation.

Coconino Community College braces for student and revenue declines

KNAU

The California college is planning for at least a 10 percent decrease in students this fall, and leaders have begun to plan for how to contend with a decline in revenue.

EduCare Center closing, one of several cuts to address budget shortfall at college

Butler County Times-Gazette

Amidst enrollment decreases and the deep economical disruptions created by COVID-19, Butler Community College in Kansas is facing difficult budget decisions as they prepare for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Here we go again: Millennials are staring at yet another recession

NPR

Millennials might be getting a queasy sense of déjà vu right now. Another economic crisis — like a punch in the gut. It’s the second time for Alannah Silvernail. In 2010, she was attending community college in western New York when she hit a rough patch.

MassBay won’t hold in-person classes this fall

Patch

MassBay Community College will hold all classes either online or remotely during the upcoming fall semester, the school said in a statement on Tuesday.

Northeast State Community College to start and end fall semester early

WJHL

The Tennessee college will begin classes on August 17 and end on November 24. Labor Day holiday will be observed, but the school will not have a fall break.

Commentary: Say goodbye to community colleges

CT Mirror

Rather than saving money, “Students First” is now actually turning out to be one of the most expensive bad ideas in Connecticut higher education history, according to an op-ed signed by 18 Connecticut community college presidents and faculty leaders.

Faced with deep deficit spending, Foothill-De Anza banks on help from state lawmakers

Mountain View Voice

California’s Foothill-De Anza Community College District is expecting deep funding cuts starting next year, with the newly approved 2020-21 budget expected to saddle the district with over $11 million in deficit spending despite efforts to keep spending down.