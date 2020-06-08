e-Headlines

Triangle community colleges see growth in summer enrollment after pandemic-shortened spring

CBS17.com

Community colleges in North Carolina’s Triangle area are seeing skyrocketing enrollment numbers for summer sessions as public schools are finalizing plans for the fall.

The great unknowns that New Jersey community colleges must confront: revenue and enrollments

NJSpotlight.com

New Jersey’s 18 community colleges are dealing with unprecedented financial challenges, largely because of coronavirus-related cuts in state aid.

What will college in California look like in the fall amid the coronavirus crisis?

KABC

Leaders of the University of California , California State University and California community college systems talk about plans for the fall semester amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mountain Empire Community College partnering with Lee Co. barley project for smart farming program

WJHL

A partnership designed to spur economic growth in southwest Virginia has added smart agriculture technology — in the form of drone flyovers — to a malted barley farming initiative it supports.