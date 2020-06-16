AACC news & notes

News & social media

Collaboration during the pandemic

During COVID-19, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) have been collaborating to best serve their members. In the latest Community College Voice podcast, AACC President & CEO Walter Bumphus is joined by AACC Board Chair and Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson, ACCT President Noah Brown and ACCT Board Chair Dawn Erlandson to discuss that collaboration. Listen here.

Program initiatives

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight is where AACC features member colleges, including general information about the college and promising practices related to the pandemic. Spotlight your college on AACC’s website. Get more information here.

Update your information for the AACC member directory

AACC is working on the 2020 AACC Member Directory. Please make sure the association has the correct information for your institution. Review the current contacts in the Community College Finder. To make updates, click here.

Resources

During and after: Community colleges and the pandemic

AACC is hosting a free webinar June 18 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to provide information on how colleges have addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and how they will move forward with student success, equity, leadership, governance, and innovation and technology. Register online.

Webinar on ATE grants and addressing STEM workforce needs in a virtual world

The National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program awards competitive grants, with an emphasis on two-year colleges, to test innovative ideas for improving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) technician education. A free webinar on June 17 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) will focus on how ATE grants have been successfully used to create innovative curriculum, technologies and authentic learning experiences in virtual environments, and will discuss how to apply for NSF ATE funding. To register to attend, click here.

Opportunities from other organizations

NEH funding for community colleges

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) is accepting applications for projects at community colleges organized around a core topic or set of themes drawn from such areas of study in the humanities as history, philosophy, religion, literature and composition and writing skills. NEH will award grants of up to $150,000. The optional application draft is due for review by June 18. Final applications are due July 16. Learn more.