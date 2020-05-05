Sinclair Community College suspends all sports for 2020-21 academic year due to COVID-19 crisis

Dayton Daily News

Affected student-athletes will be offered guaranteed paid tuition.

Public colleges, regulators brace for ‘unprecedented challenge’

WBUR

Massachusetts education officials plan to analyze the state’s 24 community colleges and public universities to determine how they would handle the financial impact.

Commentary: In these uncertain times, community colleges remain an attractive educational option

Baltimore Sun

Community colleges offer a smart alternative to the gap-year experience, writes Kathleen Hetherington, president of Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland.

Pandemic may bring major funding cuts to San Diego County’s community colleges

INEWsource

Because California’s income tax filing deadline was extended to mid-July, colleges may not know final revenue numbers until August — after they’ve developed tentative budgets.

A new name unveiled for Connecticut’s dozen community colleges under merger plans

CT Post

The 12 community colleges that the state wants to combine into one now has a proposed name: Connecticut State Community College.

Community colleges in L.A., Santa Monica say fall classes will be online

LAist

The nine campuses in the Los Angeles Community College District, as well as Santa Monica College, have already decided to extend online learning into the fall semester, with possible exceptions for classes that are difficult to teach remotely.

Rhode Island colleges expect jump in enrollment post-pandemic

WJAR

As colleges and universities begin planning for the fall semester, Community College of Rhode Island is expecting a jump in enrollment.