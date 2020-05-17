e-Headlines

Major Supreme Court opinions set to be released: DACA, Trump’s taxes, gay rights, abortion

NBC News

Due to the coronavirus, the potentially landmark rulings will be posted online, not distributed at the court, which is closed.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offering enrollment bonuses for fall students

WQAD

The college district is offering full-time students a choice between a free class or a free laptop computer during its fall 2020 semester.

Community colleges plan on opening campuses in fall; system working to improve distance learning

TuscaloosaNews.com

Alabama community college campuses are planning to reopen in the fall, subject to guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Alabama Community College System.

Northland Community and Technical College students to finish some in-person courses on campus

Grand Forks Herald

An executive order from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz earlier this week will allow students in critical care sectors to attend classes for in-person training or testing required to graduate.

Commentary: Chicago Forward — Community colleges can play a critical role in keeping youth on track through the pandemic

Chicago Tribune

To ensure that we emerge a more just and resilient society, we must invest in community colleges so they can provide accessible pathways to economic opportunity and provide the individualized, responsive supports that students need.

Editorial: Connecticut community college plan faces final test

Stamford Advocate

The projected $23 million a year in savings would come from the elimination of 117 jobs.

Sinclair students prepare for in-demand jobs despite pandemic

WDTN

In Ohio, Sinclair Community College students continue to learn through the pandemic as they participate in internship and apprenticeship training programs offered virtually.

Coronavirus and crashing aviation industry hollow out a Kansas tech college’s pitch

KMUW

Education experts say the Boeing example and COVID-19 also test a key premise of some tech education programs designed to train workers for the needs of specific companies. Yet they say schools like WSU Tech can adapt.

State Technical College System gets $12 million workforce grant

AlbanyHerald.com

The U.S. Labor Department has awarded the Technical College System of Georgia a $12 million Dislocated Worker Grant to help address workforce-related impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.