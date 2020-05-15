e-Headlines

How Betsy DeVos’s handling of relief funds hurt some of the country’s neediest schools, students

Washington Post

The U.S. Education Department is disseminating money in the $1 billion pot of funding “very broadly so the impact is less concentrated on institutions that are arguably most in need of the funds,” said David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges.

“College can wait”: With families struggling, Colorado students are working to help make ends meet

Colorado Sun

As the coronavirus has rattled the economy, leading to layoffs and reduced hours for many, high school students have stepped up to help their families. Some are now delaying college plans.

SLCC chosen for historic healthcare project

FOX 15

South Louisiana Community College is partnering with one of the largest home healthcare organizations in the U.S. to create a national best practice model for home health education.

Community colleges could see influx of athletes as coronavirus disrupts sports recruiting

CalMatters

Fewer available spots on Division 1 teams mean that community college athletes who don’t get their desired offers to transfer might decide to stay in the California Community College Athletic Association, which has also offered players an extra season of eligibility.