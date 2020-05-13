e-Headlines

As universities tighten budgets during the coronavirus, what will happen to diversity initiatives?

Diverse Issues in Higher Education

The pandemic will set back diversity efforts – but the real question is how much, says Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Delaware County Community College offers job retraining program

Fox 29 Philadelphia (with video)

The Pennsylvania college is reaching out to current university students and university-bound high schoolers who are thinking of sitting out this fall because they don’t want to do online classes and pay the big tuition for it, according to President Joy Gates-Black.