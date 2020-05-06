e-Headlines

Education Department watchdog unveils plan to oversee coronavirus relief

Politico

At the U.S. Education Department, the Inspector General’s office coronavirus relief oversight plan calls for audits and reviews of the department’s implementation of the CARES Act, as well as how states, schools and colleges are spending the funding.

Virginia Community Colleges to launch distance learning platform

WSET

Virginia’s Community Colleges has announced the launch of CollegeAnywhereVA.org, an online portal enabling state residents to find online courses that best meet their needs.

Here’s how much money some Ohio colleges will lose in state budget cuts

Dayton Daily News

Ohio’s public community colleges and universities each will lose 3.8 percent of their original 2019-20 “state share of instruction” funding in the next two months, according to the state Office of Budget and Management.

Massachusetts public colleges, regulators brace for ‘unprecedented challenge’

WBUR

“You won’t find any kind of fat, any kind of overspending, in the community college sector,” says Patricia Gentile, president of North Shore Community College. “What you will find are inabilities in our sector to support all the needs of our students.”