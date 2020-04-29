e-Headlines

Commentary: Community colleges will be essential to California’s recovery

When the shelter-in-place order is finally lifted, millions of Californians will be seeking employment in a drastically different economy. Some workplaces will not survive; others will be profoundly changed or take years to recover. In any scenario, California’s 114 Community Colleges will be crucial to our state’s recovery.

How community colleges are planning for the fall, and beyond

Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College (Ohio) and a member of the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors, talks about budget planning, enrollments and more.

Franklin County voters approve bond issue for Columbus State Community College upgrades

Now that voters in Franklin County, Ohio, have approved a bond issue that will raise $300 million for capital improvements to help Columbus State Community College overhaul its aging campus and position itself for the future, college leaders say renovations and repairs will begin almost immediately.

Faculty, staff “adopting” high school seniors planning to attend North Carolina community college

Faculty and staff at James Sprunt Community College say they will be “adopting” seniors who plan to attend the school in the summer of fall.

Walla Walla Community College must renew budget battle

Washington state finance officials currently are not offering concrete guidance, other than to start with a 10 percent cut across a broad base for now. That creates a hiccup in the planning process, as no one yet knows real money numbers, said the college’s acting President Chad Hickox.

Washtenaw Community College freezes tuition rates, fees for 2020-21 academic year

“We’ve heard from parents who are concerned about sending their sons and daughters away to school, so we’re ramping up online delivery of core classes that transfer to all universities to make sure those students don’t fall behind in their educational goals,” said President Rose Bellanca.

