Reporter’s notebook

New Jersey college cuts tuition by 20 percent for summer term

A community college in New Jersey announced Monday it plans to cut tuition for all summer classes by 20 percent.

“We know the COVID crisis has hit families hard, and it is our responsibility to help so that our students do not delay or defer their education,” said Jianping Wang, president of Mercer County Community College. “We want our students to stay on track on their path to academic success, and ready to join the workforce as soon as this health crisis is over.”

The new summer tuition will be $162.65 per credit hour for in-county students. MCCC moved to remote operations on March 13 and plans to deliver summer classes, which begin May 18, via remote platforms.

Seeking to make California baccalaureate initiative permanent

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) board of trustees last week adopted a resolution supporting legislation to expand and make permanent a pilot program that allows 15 California community colleges to offer a bachelor’s degree in areas of unmet workforce needs.

The resolution also urged community and business organizations to support Senate Bill 874, citing the critical nature of workforce education and the growing number of workforce fields and employers requiring a bachelor’s degree in their job qualifications.

“The community college baccalaureate option is even more important now than in the past, given the fact that so many people are unemployed and could benefit from retraining for available, good-paying jobs,” SDCCD Chancellor Constance Carroll said in a press release. “These programs are directly aimed at workforce needs and California would be smart to authorize their expansion.

The legislation offered by state Sen. Jerry Hill would nix the 2026 sunset date on existing baccalaureate pilot programs and allow for an expansion of such programs throughout the state as long as colleges can provide evidence that a new program would meet workforce needs.