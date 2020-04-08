Newsmakers

New CEOs

Brian Bicknell is now president of Manchester Community College (MCC) in New Hampshire. He had served as interim president since January 1. Previously, Bicknell was vice president of academic affairs at MCC for three years. He joined the college following a six-year tenure at Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, where he was dean of academic affairs. From 2004 to 2011, Bicknell was dean of students at Montserrat College of Art in Massachusetts. Prior to that, he was director of housing and residence life at the Boston Conservatory and began his career at Fitchburg State College directing student activities.

Maria (Angélica) Garcia will be the ninth president and first Chicana to serve as president of Berkeley City College (BCC) in California, effective May 7. Previously, Garcia was vice president of student services at Skyline College, where she led the Promise Scholars Program, created the student equity and support programs division, provided leadership for the implementation of guided pathways, and led college and district-wide efforts to address food and housing insecurity experienced by students. Garcia also is a Leadership Fellow of the National Community College Hispanic Council. Additional professional affiliations include the board of directors for Higher Education Resource Services, which focuses on the leadership development of women in higher education.

CEOs on the move

Daisy Cocco De Filippis will serve as interim president of Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, which is part of the City University of New York (CUNY) system. Previously, she was president of Naugatuck Valley Community College in Connecticut. De Filippis will be the first Dominican woman to serve as president of a CUNY college. She also is a CUNY alumna and former provost at Hostos.

Susan Huard will serve as interim chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire. She retired in December as president of Manchester Community College (MCC) in New Hampshire, a post she held since 2010. Prior MCC, Huard was dean of learning and student development at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Connecticut.

Appointments

James Wysong is the new dean of liberal arts and arts, design and media arts at Santa Fe Community College in New Mexico, effective July. Wysong currently is dean of associate of arts for the Dale Mabry Campus of Hillsborough Community College in Florida, a position that he has held since 2013.

Barsha Pickell has been named vice president of academic affairs at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee. She has served as interim vice president since August 2019. Previously, Pickell was dean of arts, humanities, social sciences and education at the college.

Kathy Rumpza is the new director of marketing and communication at Minneapolis College in Wisconsin. She previously has directed marketing communication and creative initiatives at the University of Minnesota and Augsburg University.