e-Headlines

As colleges brace for financial aid appeals, there’s a new tool to help students file them

Washington Post

The free tool SwiftStudent guides students through requesting more funding, explaining eligibility, the documents applicants need and the kinds of appeals.

Tapping of 2 funds for state’s colleges urged

ArkansasOnline.com

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s administration wants to tap the state’s rainy-day and restricted reserve funds for $3.4 million for 18 public higher education institutions that lost general revenue funding as a result of both budget cuts and the productivity funding model.

Edmonds College is the new name as school drops ‘Community’

HeraldNet.com

The availability of bachelor of applied science degrees is the reason for the change, says Edmonds College President Amit Singh.