e-Headlines

Commentary: Anne Arundel Community College carrying forward to meet community needs

Capital Gazette

These are unprecedented times, which require unprecedented responses from the many organizations supporting our community and one another, writes Dawn Lindsay, president of the Maryland college.

Sinclair’s phone outreach campaign reaches thousands of students

Dayton Daily News

The spring 2020 Student Phone Outreach Campaign was designed to reach three priority populations: military affiliates, College Credit Plus students (high school students completing college credits while still in school), and any student who had not enrolled in 100 percent online instruction prior to cancellation of in-person classes because of COVID-19.

Northwest Arkansas Community College board talks with accrediting agency

ArkansasOnline.com

An accreditation review team, made up of staff members of out-of-state community colleges, originally planned to visit Northwest Arkansas Community College this week, but the novel coronavirus outbreak forced the team to do interviews by phone instead.

Online tutoring an option for Kirkwood Community College students

KCRG

Some Eastern Iowa colleges are offering tutoring sessions in addition to classes.

Dutchess Community College students offer free online workshops to youngsters

Daily Freeman

Students at the New York college enrolled in courses with a service-learning component will offer free online workshops for students in pre-K through fourth grade starting this week.