e-Headlines

How the last recession affected higher education. Will history repeat?

Hechinger Report

Community college enrollment surged after the 2008 downturn.

Stripped of graduation and end-of-year rituals, new generation of college seniors instead face dismal job market

Hechinger Report

High anxiety among both four-year grads and community college students as unemployment skyrockets.

Higher education funding in New York’s 2021 state budget

whcuradio.com

The new state budget allocates $18.4 billion to higher education. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says this upholds the Democrats’ longstanding commitment to affordable college despite the ongoing financial uncertainties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky system delays search for new president

WTVQ

In light of the challenges brought on by the health pandemic, the current president of the state’s community and technical schools will remain on board into the fall and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents is delaying the search for a new system president.

State colleges won’t lay off workers, transition to online learning was nearly seamless

Journal Inquirer

Although the Connecticut State College and University system is poised to lose millions of dollars due to refunds for room and board fees paid by students who are now off campus, no staff or faculty will be laid off or furloughed.