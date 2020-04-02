e-Headlines

Local college paramedic program looks to fill nationwide shortage
WLTX
Midlands Technical College’s paramedic program aims to put more advanced-skilled first responders in communities.
Bluegrass COVID-19 research partnership example of how community colleges are meeting new challenges
WTVQ
Kentucky’s Bluegrass Community and Technical College is partnering with TEC Biosciences to further COVID-19 research.
Universities in state trim budgets as virus affects funding
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Two-year public colleges can expect decreases in state support totaling a combined $8.9 million.