e-Headlines

Local college paramedic program looks to fill nationwide shortage

WLTX

Midlands Technical College’s paramedic program aims to put more advanced-skilled first responders in communities.

Bluegrass COVID-19 research partnership example of how community colleges are meeting new challenges

WTVQ

Kentucky’s Bluegrass Community and Technical College is partnering with TEC Biosciences to further COVID-19 research.

Universities in state trim budgets as virus affects funding

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Two-year public colleges can expect decreases in state support totaling a combined $8.9 million.