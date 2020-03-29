e-Headlines

Massachusetts community colleges struggle to go remote during coronavirus

Boston Herald

Strapped for financial resources and without billion-dollar endowments to tap, community colleges across Massachusetts have been scrambling to adjust thousands of courses to the new, remote reality wrought by COVID-19.

Maine’s public universities, community colleges sign deal to help in coronavirus response

Bangor Daily News

As Maine officials prepare for an expected wave of COVID-19 cases to spread throughout the state, Maine’s public universities and community colleges are ready to supply needed materials, research and even campus buildings to aid in the effort.

Commentary: COVID-19 and Blue Ridge Community College: Serving our community in uncertain times

BlueRidgeNow.com

The North Carolina college has teamed with Pardee UNC Health and the Henderson County Department of Public Health to provide a location for a free drive-through COVID-19 screening site on the main campus of Blue Ridge Community College.

Commentary: Lincoln Land Community College: LLCC is here during this challenging time

Lincoln Courier

The college’s Illinois Small Business Development Center has been on the front lines of providing guidance on the dizzying amount of economic challenges and opportunities of the past few weeks.