e-Headlines

The community college administrator dealing with COVID-19 disruption at work and at home

Marketplace

As dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Cultures at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, COVID-19 has upended Derrick Lindstrom’s work life.

Veterans’ advocates urge Congress to protect GI Bill benefits as colleges move classes online

Washington Post

Colleges and universities are scrambling to ensure students can complete their courses as the coronavirus pandemic forces schools to abandon face-to-face instruction. But moving all classes online could run afoul of Department of Veterans Affairs regulations and have a devastating impact on those who rely on GI Bill education benefits.

‘Robust’ coronavirus testing site at N.J. community college to open Friday with FEMA help

nj.com

The center — a joint effort between local, state and federal officials — will be located at Bergen County Community College in Paramus and supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

‘Impact investees’ help lead the way as colleges scramble to move instruction online

Lumina Foundation

As colleges and universities across the country reschedule or cancel classes during the health crisis, some of Lumina’s Impact Ventures investees are stepping up to provide critical solutions and support to address the challenges students face.

Dallas County Community College District seeks change to boost graduation grades

Community Impact

Students in the Dallas County Community College District who were previously deemed ineligible to graduate could soon benefit from a new accreditation initiative.