e-Headlines

Drive-thru coronavirus screenings offered at Blue Ridge Community College

Blue Ridge Now

An offsite, mobile screening site for coronavirus opened Sunday on the main campus of Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock.

Fulton-Montgomery Community College student tests positive for COVID-19

Syracuse.com

In New York, Fulton-Montgomery Community College has closed for the rest of the month after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Coming fossil fuel losses has one Colorado town digging for hope in fossils

Colorado Public Radio

Colorado Northwestern Community College is one of a few community colleges the federal government has named a legal fossil repository.

Biden proposes free tuition plan, adopting part of progressive agenda

Los Angeles Times

Joe Biden, offering an olive branch to the party’s left in advance of his debate Sunday night with Sen. Bernie Sanders, expanded his higher education platform to offer free tuition at public colleges and universities for students whose family incomes are less than $125,000 a year.