e-Headlines

More than 20 colleges cancel in-person classes in response to coronavirus
NPR
More than 20 U.S. colleges have canceled in-person classes due to coronavirus, including a cluster of community colleges in Washington state.
Community colleges work with Google to offer tech training
U.S. News & World Report
The certificate is part of a growing effort to better bridge higher education and career-ready training.
Western Governors University announces partnership with Kentucky community colleges
WHAS-11
Western Governors University uses an online competency-based learning model as opposed to the traditional, cohort-based class model present.
Kentucky businesses and students benefit from community college partnerships
Louisville Business First
One good example of a manufacturing partnership in Louisville is Lantech’s partnership with Jefferson Community and Technical College.
Community college partnerships boost health sciences’ enrollment in first five years
GW Hatchet
A partnership between George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Virginia community colleges has boosted enrollment five years after its implementation.