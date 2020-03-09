e-Headlines

More than 20 colleges cancel in-person classes in response to coronavirus

NPR

More than 20 U.S. colleges have canceled in-person classes due to coronavirus, including a cluster of community colleges in Washington state.

Community colleges work with Google to offer tech training

U.S. News & World Report

The certificate is part of a growing effort to better bridge higher education and career-ready training.

Western Governors University announces partnership with Kentucky community colleges

WHAS-11

Western Governors University uses an online competency-based learning model as opposed to the traditional, cohort-based class model present.

Kentucky businesses and students benefit from community college partnerships

Louisville Business First

One good example of a manufacturing partnership in Louisville is Lantech’s partnership with Jefferson Community and Technical College.

Community college partnerships boost health sciences’ enrollment in first five years

GW Hatchet

A partnership between George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Virginia community colleges has boosted enrollment five years after its implementation.