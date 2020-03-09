e-Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 9, 2020    Print

More than 20 colleges cancel in-person classes in response to coronavirus
NPR
More than 20 U.S. colleges have canceled in-person classes due to coronavirus, including a cluster of community colleges in Washington state.

Community colleges work with Google to offer tech training
U.S. News & World Report
The certificate is part of a growing effort to better bridge higher education and career-ready training.

Western Governors University announces partnership with Kentucky community colleges
WHAS-11
Western Governors University uses an online competency-based learning model as opposed to the traditional, cohort-based class model present.

Kentucky businesses and students benefit from community college partnerships
Louisville Business First
One good example of a manufacturing partnership in Louisville is Lantech’s partnership with Jefferson Community and Technical College.

Community college partnerships boost health sciences’ enrollment in first five years
GW Hatchet
A partnership between George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Virginia community colleges has boosted enrollment five years after its implementation.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Daily Staff
Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.