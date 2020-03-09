AACC cancels convention

As a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has canceled its 100th Annual Convention scheduled for this month.

“Our primary concern has been, and will always remain, the health and safety of our members, staff and other participants,” AACC said in an email Monday to registered convention attendees.

The communication includes a Q&A related to refunds, canceling of lodging and more. Attendees who chose to cancel registration for a refund must do so by March 27. After that, base registration will automatically be applied to registration for the 2021 annual convention. AACC also will cancel all lodging reservations made through Conference Direct.

Numerous events across the country, including other higher education association meetings, have over the past week been canceled because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in large gatherings.

AACC’s canceling its annual meeting, which draws about 2,000 college leaders, government officials, business representatives and other community college stakeholders, marks only the third time that the association has canceled its convention. The other two times — in 1943 and 1945 — were due to World War II.