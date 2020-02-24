e-Headlines

Washington community college leader wants to double completion rates — while closing big racial equity gaps

Seattle Times

Administrators are considering these goals now as part of their strategic planning, and a new surge in state financial aid could help more low- and middle-income students get a degree on time.

Measure A: Why Riverside Community College District wants a $715M bond

Press-Enterprise

The Riverside Community College District is asking voters to give it $715 million, which officials say will allow the three colleges it runs to teach more students, modernize buildings and indirectly help the local economy.

Four-year degree planning approved for 2 Wyoming colleges

Associated Press

The Wyoming Community College Commission has given a college district permission to begin planning to offer four-year degree programs.

COTC president wants to help others achieve their goals

Coshocton Tribune

John Berry, president of Central Ohio Technical College, thinks he’s the man he is today, in large part, because he moved around a lot as a child.

Former Brookdale student who once faced death now helps others live

CentralJersey.com

Appreciating his new outlook on life, Ron Price, who struggled with drugs and did time in prison, enrolled at Brookdale Community College at age 26. He excelled in his courses and completed the college’s social work program, graduating in May 2018.