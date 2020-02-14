e-Headlines

This state will pay workers up to $2,000 to upgrade their tech skills

CNBC

Grob Systems is a German-owned manufacturing company with 560 employees at a machine shop in Bluffton, Ohio. The company partnered with TechCred in October for its apprenticeship program, which has been in place for over 30 years.

Commentary: Here’s how I’d reform Utah’s higher ed system

Salt Lake Tribune

Three years ago, Salt Lake Community College launched its Promise program, guaranteeing full-time students with limited means access to an education. It’s probably the single best thing to happen to higher education in Utah in years and has opened the door to a college education for some 2,000 students.

What Measure C could mean for Woodland Community College

Woodland Daily Democrat

Woodland Community College President Art Pimentel recently answered five questions, explaining the basics of Measure C and what it could mean for the local campus as well as California’s Yuba Community College District as a whole.

Wallace talks community college strengths

El Dorado News-Times

Bentley Wallace, president of South Arkansas Community College, discussed workforce and economic development, as well as the role of community colleges in enforcing that development and the status of community colleges in Arkansas, during his keynote address this week at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce’s first Economic Outlook Luncheon of 2020.