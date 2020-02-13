e-Headlines

Agriculture program at community college has some students graduating debt-free

KSN.com

Christian Winger, lead agriculture technology instructor at Garden City Community College (Kansas), says there will soon be over 20,000 ag tech job openings in the industry.

Why New York’s free college program is still costing its students

Vox

The exclusion of part-time students — who make up 33 percent of all CUNY undergraduate students and who are more likely to be first-generation college students — is one problem. Another one is that it only covers tuition costs. Students need to pay for transportation, housing, advising and textbooks on their own —costs that require a job to pay off.

Community college’s legislative breakfast focuses on its community impact

Middletown Press

In Connecticut, Middlesex Community College recently hosted an event for state and local administrators which showcased its recent impact on the community.